According to analyst Lyn Alden, the answer depends on bitcoin’s own cycle.

For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublicaiHeartRadio or RSS.

This episode is sponsored by Crypto.comNexo.io and Elliptic.

Today on Long Reads Sunday, a reading of Lyn Alden’s piece for CoinDesk: “Bitcoin Correlations Depend on What Phase It Is In

In it, Lyn argues that bitcoin’s correlation patterns are, in part, reliant on where bitcoin finds itself in its own cycles of expansion or consolidation.

For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublicaiHeartRadio or RSS.

Read more about...

BitcoinPodcastsThe BreakdownLyn Alden
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.