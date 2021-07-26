Bitcoin’s notorious volatility was enriching bulls on Monday.

The bitcoin price has climbed 17% over the past 24 hours to clear $40,000 for the first time since mid-June.

The largest cryptocurrency, which dipped below $30,000 as recently as last week, has now climbed for a sixth straight day.

Analysts in digital-asset markets attributed the latest climb in part to a short squeeze: Traders who had previously bet on further price declines scrambled to get out of their positions, while others were liquidated due to margin calls.