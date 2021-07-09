Bitcoin (BTC) remains in a tight range after buyers took profits at the $34,000 resistance level. The cryptocurrency registered a series of lower price highs over the past few days, which suggests sellers are in control. The price decline could stabilize heading into the weekend at around $30,000 support.

Bitcoin was trading at about $32,000 at press time and is down about 2% over the past week.

Daily bitcoin chart shows support and resistance levels with RSI.
Source: TradingView
  • Resistance is seen at the 50-day moving average, which signaled an intermediate-term downtrend since the May sell-off.
  • The relative strength index (RSI) is neutral after rising from oversold levels over the past month. That suggests the price could stabilize within the current range with support at $30,000.
  • Momentum is slowing, however, and the weekly RSI is not yet oversold. There is risk that a break below $30,000 could resume the downtrend since April.
  • For now, buyers could remain active at short-term support, albeit with limited upside given the strong overhead resistance.

