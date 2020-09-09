With bitcoin hovering just above $10,000 and a tokenized form of Ethereum transaction fees in the crosshairs, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases , subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublica or RSS.

Today's stories:

Bitcoin’s Correlation With Gold Hits Record High

Bitcoin is now more closely tied to safe haven gold than ever.

BitFlyer’s Newest Customers Are In Their 20s

More than 30% of new customers at bitFlyer, a major Japanese crypto exchange, are in their 20s, the exchange said.

DeFi Meets Universal Basic Income With Just-Launched Project From eToro

eToro’s GoodDollar initiative will provide a universal basic income for some of the world’s poorest by incentivizing people to yield farm on its platform. 

Ethereum Developers Weigh Gas Rule Change to Ease Fee Pressure

As Ethereum fees soar, a proposal to nix “gas tokens,” which let users prepay fees when they’re cheap and spend them later, is getting renewed attention.

