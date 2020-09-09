With bitcoin hovering just above $10,000 and a tokenized form of Ethereum transaction fees in the crosshairs, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

Today's stories:

Bitcoin is now more closely tied to safe haven gold than ever.

More than 30% of new customers at bitFlyer, a major Japanese crypto exchange, are in their 20s, the exchange said.

eToro’s GoodDollar initiative will provide a universal basic income for some of the world’s poorest by incentivizing people to yield farm on its platform.

As Ethereum fees soar, a proposal to nix “gas tokens,” which let users prepay fees when they’re cheap and spend them later, is getting renewed attention.