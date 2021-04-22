NYDIG has bought a commercial lender to extend its reach across the institutional bitcoin landscape.
- Arctos Capital provides financing solutions to bitcoin miners and other crypto firms, according to a Thursday announcement.
- Earlier this year NYDIG acquired Digital Assets Data, a crypto research and analytics firm.
- "We are thrilled about joining NYDIG to continue building financing solutions and other services that support the growth of the bitcoin mining industry across North America," Arctos Capital Managing Partner Trevor Smyth said in a statement.
- The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- NYDIG, a bitcoin-focused spin-off of Stone Ridge Asset Management, has raised $300 million since March from big names including Liberty Mutual, New York Life, George Soros, Morgan Stanley and more.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.