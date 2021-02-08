Canadian bitcoin mining firm Bitfarms (BITF) has entered into a multi-million dollar agreement for a private placement of shares with institutional investors, marking the firm’s third financing sale in a month.
- According to a press release on Monday, the firm expects gross proceeds of about CAD$40 million (US$31.3 million) via the sale in the U.S. of 11,560,695 common shares, alongside the option to buy another tranche of the same number of common shares, all for CAD$3.46 (US$ 2.71) per share.
- The net proceeds of the private placement will be used to purchase additional miners, expand infrastructure and boost working capital, according to the company.
- "This additional financing will allow us to further grow," said Bitfarms CEO Emiliano Grodzki. "We are ... pleased to continue to expand our institutional presence in the U.S."
- The private placement is expected to close on Wednesday pending approval by Calgary-based TSX Venture Exchange.
