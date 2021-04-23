Bitcoin (BTC) broke below short-term support around $50,000 during Asia hours. The cryptocurrency was trading around $49,500 at press time and is now oversold on intraday charts, which could stabilize the decline.
- BTC’s April 17 price low just below $51,000 was taken out, which triggered oversold readings on the four-hour relative strength index (RSI).
- The daily RSI is also approaching oversold territory, which could attract short-term buyers.
- However, there is strong resistance around $54,000-$55,000, which could limit price recoveries.
- BTC is now roughly 27% below the April 14 all-time high just below $65,000. This suggests the short-term trend is weakening as BTC approaches stronger support around the $42,000 level.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.