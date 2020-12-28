A macro and bond specialist joins NLW to discuss the economics of 2021.
George Goncalves has been a macro analyst specializing in bonds for more than 20 years. In this conversation, he and NLW discuss the story bonds are telling the market and why central bank digital currencies are likely to have an important part of the macro conversation in 2021.
