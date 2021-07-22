Bitcoin Depot is making a play for brick-and-mortar foot traffic through a “long-term” crypto ATM partnership with the Circle K convenience store chain.

The crypto ATM company plans to install kiosks at “thousands” of Circle K locations, according to a press release, with over 700 already live in 30 states. CEO Brandon Mintz is aiming for 6,000 kiosks across North America before 2021 is done.

“We feel that the Circle K brand has a wide and diverse customer base with people from all walks of life visiting these stores,” Mintz told CoinDesk.

The tie-up comes as the crypto ATM industry continues to grow. Bitcoin Depot’s own statistics indicate the industry is up 155% year-over-year.