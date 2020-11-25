This year, come prepared to explain the asset that has everyone from famous financiers to political dissidents talking about a money revolution.

Today’s Breakdown is a prep kit for the inevitable conversations about bitcoin as friends and family sit down at the Thanksgiving table this year.

NLW discusses arguments ranging from price action to who is buying to why they’re buying to good old-fashioned supply and demand. He leaves with one big conclusion:

If there was ever a year to discuss bitcoin, this is it.