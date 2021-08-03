Bitcoin ( BTC ) sellers remained active during Asia hours as the cryptocurrency slipped further below $40,000 resistance. The next level of support is seen around $34,000-$36,000, which could stabilize the pullback.

Bitcoin was trading around $38,000 at press time and is down 2% over the past 24 hours. The short-term uptrend is weakening, although buyers could return for a brief bounce at support.