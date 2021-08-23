Bitcoin (BTC) buyers were active over the weekend and defended support near the 200-day moving average at $45,000. The cryptocurrency was trading around $50,000 at press time and is will likely face resistance towards $55,000.
The short-squeeze rally has lasted for about a month as bitcoin held $30,000 support and broke out of a consolidation phase above $42,000. BTC is up about 46% over the past 30 days despite recent signs of upside exhaustion.
- The relative strength index (RSI) is near overbought levels on the daily chart, which could encourage profit taking around resistance.
- Pullbacks should be brief given initial support near $45,000.
- Upside momentum is strengthening on daily and weekly charts, which suggests buyers are in control.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.