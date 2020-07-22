An on-chain metric suggests the Bitcoin network is garnering users despite the cryptocurrency’s extended period of comatose price action.
- The seven-day moving average of Bitcoin's "active entities" rose to 305,355 on Tuesday to hit the highest level since Dec. 23, 2017, according to blockchain analytics firm Glassnode.
- The previous 1.5-year high of 301,870 was reached on May 12.
- The average has risen by 14% this month.
- Glassnode defines active entities as a "cluster of addresses controlled by the same network entity." This would include both businesses like exchanges and custodians and individuals.
- The rise suggests that the number of users of the network is the highest since the cryptocurrency topped out at $20,000 in December 2017.
- Matthew Dibb, co-founder of Stack, a provider of cryptocurrency trackers and index funds, told CoinDesk the climbing metric is the result of the DeFi frenzy spilling over onto bitcoin.
- The surge in active entities also suggests users are anticipating an uptick in bitcoin’s price volatility, he added.
- While user numbers may be up, bitcoin's network activity is not at similar highs.
- The seven-day moving average of bitcoin’s transaction count has increased by 23% over the past four months, but is well below the 2020 high registered on March 5.
- Bitcoin is stuck in the narrow range of $9,400 to $9,000 for the fourth straight week, according to CoinDesk's Bitcoin Price Index.
Disclosure: The author holds no cryptocurrency at the time of writing.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.