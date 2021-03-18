Bitcoin (BTC) buyers defended support around $54,000 yesterday, but the upside has stalled just shy of the $60,000 resistance level. The short-term trend is improving, which should keep traders active at lower support levels.
- Oversold signals on the hourly relative strength index (RSI) identified in yesterday's post triggered a near 10% rally.
- Bitcoin is now overbought on the hourly chart, which was previously seen around $61,000 – the all-time-high that was short-lived.
- Support is around $56,000, defined by the 50-period volume weighted moving average on the hourly chart.
- The daily chart still shows slowing upside momentum, but trend support remains intact.
