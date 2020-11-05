Bitcoin Twitter interprets today’s massive price action.
As the U.S. election picture starts to become more clear, bitcoin has smashed through $15,000 – its highest price since 2017’s record-breaking run. Alongside the price action has come a wave of mainstream media coverage.
In this special he-was-supposed-to-be-on-vacation episode, NLW breaks down Twitter’s response and shares interpretations, including:
- “Quietest bull run ever”
- Stimulus on the way
- Halving bull redemption
- Death of the nation-state
- Start of a reflexive cycle
- It feels real
