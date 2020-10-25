Bitcoin closed above $13,000 Saturday for the first time in over two and a half years following a week of positive news for the leading cryptocurrency.
- Bitcoin had last closed above $13,000 on Jan. 15, 2018, six weeks after bitcoin closed above $13,000 for the first time on its way to an all-time high of $19,892, according to Coinbase market data.
- Through late June and early July in 2019, bitcoin briefly traded above $13,000, revisiting that price level on Wednesday through Friday, but still failing to close above it.
- This week, news that PayPal is allowing its customers to buy and sell certain cryptocurrencies, along with recent investments in bitcoin by Square and MicroStrategy, has given the leading cryptocurrency a strong tailwind. Just yesterday, JPMorgan analysts wrote that bitcoin has "considerable upside potential."
- Bloomberg Intelligence set $13,000 as a breakout price target for bitcoin in a July report that called the leading cryptocurrency a “caged bull”.
- Year to date, bitcoin has gained 82 percent.
- Bloomberg Intelligence Senior Commodity Strategist Mike McGlone, who authored the report, told CoinDesk in an email he was impressed how bitcoin broke above $10,000 in late July and turned that level into support when it was revisited from the upside in early September.
- As for the future, bitcoin’s “fundamental and technical indicators remain positive,” McGlone said.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.