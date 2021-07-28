Chinese bitcoin miner BIT Mining bought another 2,500 machines for deployment to its data center in Kazakhstan for about $6.6 million.
- The machines will expand the company's theoretical hash rate capacity by 165 PH/s, BIT Mining announced Wednesday.
- Delivery is expected in a week's time, following which the machines will be shipped to Kazakhstan, where 3,819 have already been deployed, the announcement said.
- BIT Mining dispatched its first consignment of mining machines to the central Asian country in June, saying at the time that it expected to deliver another 2,600 before the start of July.
- The New York Stock Exchange-listed firm recently raised $50 million in a private placement to further expand its data center footprint overseas, following its move in May to construct and operate one in Kazakhstan.
- The central Asian country is one of the preferred destinations for mining firms migrating from China following the crackdown on the industry there.
- BIT Mining also made a $25 million investment in May to build a mining facility in Texas.
