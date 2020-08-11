Blockchain infrastructure-as-a-service firm Bison Trails now allows users to build upon the Flow network from CryptoKitties creator Dapper Labs.
- Announced Tuesday, Bison clients will be able be able to tap into Flow's "multi-role" blockchain architecture, which aims to offer a scalable platform as the foundation for future games, apps and digital assets.
- Unusually, Flow has five specialized node types that perform specific roles within the ecosystem across "collection," "execution," "consensus," "verification" and "access."
- The firm claims that using its system rather than sharding brings the network better speed and data throughput.
- Bison Trails users on Flow will be able to take part in the validation of block transactions associated with the network.
- Users delegating to Bison Trails' enterprise validators on Flow can also divide their stake equally among four types of participation nodes.
- This will make it easier to earn staking rewards regardless of inflation rates on the different node types, Bison Trails said.
- Joe Lallouz, Bison Trails CEO, said Flow's multi-role architecture and resource-oriented programming would "be an asset to the industry at large."
- Dapper Labs is best known for developing the popular CryptoKitties, a crypto collectibles app in which users breed and trade digital pets, and more recently the basketball-themed NBA Top Shot.
- Top Shot, currently in private beta, recently raised $12 million in a funding round led by National Basketball Association stars Spencer Dinwiddie and Andre Iguodala, among others.
- NBA Top Shot runs on Flow. Dapper Labs previously used Ethereum but pivoted over scalability issues experienced as CryptoKitties' popularity soared.
