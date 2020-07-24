Digital banking infrastructure provider Banxa is making a move into North American markets.
- In a strategic partnership announced Thursday, Australia-based Banxa plans to leverage custody and settlement infrastructure from exchange platform Zero Hash to provide the regulatory and technology means for its expansion.
- The partnership will see Banxa expand its fiat gateway API solutions for exchanges, wallets and other crypto-related businesses across North America.
- Banxa's CEO, Holger Arians, said the startup was in the final stages of a Toronto Stock Exchange listing that would position the company as the "first crypto payment service provider to be publicly listed."
- Zero Hash is a registered Money Service Business under the oversight of FinCEN, and is also a registered Money Transmitter in over 40 U.S. states.
- It was awarded a "BitLicense" allowing it to operate in New York State in 2019.
- Banxa already provides a fiat onramp for users of Binance and Edge Wallet, among others.
- It recently raised $2 million in a Series A funding round back in January of this year.
