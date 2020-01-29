The competition around staking is heating up, and the latest entrant is Binance US, which will begin offering staking rewards on two assets with plans to roll out more in the future, according to CEO Catherine Coley.
On this episode of The Breakdown, Coley talks with NLW about:
- How the company prioritizes both new features and which audiences to build for
- Why staking is important both for allowing people to do more with their crypto assets and for securing the networks those assets run on
- How staking is part of a much larger mission around education, financial literacy and lowering the barriers to entry for participation in crypto
