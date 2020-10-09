The director of Binance UK, Teana Baker-Taylor, is leaving the cryptocurrency exchange after a relatively brief, half-year stint in the role.

A spokesperson for Binance confirmed to CoinDesk that Baker-Taylor will depart “in a few days,” adding: “We would like to thank Teana for her hard work and achievements leading Binance UK and wish her all the best for the future.”

Josh Goodbody, Binance’s director of growth and institutional business, will take on responsibility for the U.K. arm following Teana’s departure, the spokesperson said. Goodbody, a lawyer by training, joined Binance in January of this year from rival exchange Huobi Global, where he looked after Europe and the Americas.

“It’s been my privilege to help shape the Binance UK strategy and product development,” said Baker-Taylor in an emailed statement to CoinDesk. “I’ve enjoyed working within the innovation-focused culture Binance is known for and I will always be grateful to have had the opportunity to work with an industry leader during this exciting time in crypto’s growth.”

A former HSBC banker, Baker-Taylor joined Binance in May of this year, less than six months ago. Prior to that she was the executive director of Global Digital Finance, a crypto regulation and policy trade association based in the U.K.

She was hired to spearhead Binance’s plans to open a crypto exchange in London regulated by U.K. regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Baker-Taylor isn’t the only high profile crypto personality to leave Binance in recent months. Former ConsenSys partner Ajit Tripathi who led banking and payments partnerships, as well as the Binance Charity Foundation in the region, has also left the organization.

Tripathi declined to comment to CoinDesk.