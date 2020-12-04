Cryptocurrency exchange Binance will likely earn between $800 million and $1 billion this year, as market uncertainty drives interest – and trading – in cryptos, CEO Changpeng Zhao told Bloomberg.
That’s up from about $570 million in 2019, according to the report.
So far this year, the price of bitcoin, by far the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, has risen over 170% since the year started, and earlier this week set a new all-time high before giving back some gains. Exchange volumes have exploded as well.
Launched in 2017, Binance is one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges by trading volume.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.