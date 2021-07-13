Binance has suspended withdrawals of sterling after Faster Payments ended its agreement with the cryptocurrency exchange, Financial News reported.
- At the end of June, the payments network suspended its service for a while, preventing customers from making deposits or withdrawals.
- The move came after the U.K.’s financial services regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority, said Binance wasn’t allowed to undertake regulated activities in the country.
- The service was later reactivated.
- Binance had not responded to an emailed request for comment by press time.
