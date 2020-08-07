Binance’s USD stablecoin has been green listed by New York’s financial watchdog meaning banks and financial institutions can use the asset without any further regulatory approval.
- The New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) updated its "Greenlist" this week to include Binance USD (BUSD).
- This means banks in the New York area can now custody and list BUSD without prior approval from the NYDFS – they must still inform the regulator before adding it, however.
- Binance Compliance Officer Samuel Lim told CoinDesk BUSD could be accepted "on an immediate basis" by licensed entities.
- "So if tomorrow, JP Morgan decides to use BUSD, they can and can do so immediately," he said.
- Binance said BUSD was NYDFS-approved at its launch in September 2019, but exchanges needed approval before listing it.
- BUSD is a white-label stablecoin from the Paxos Trust Company, which the NYDFS approved to issue stablecoins in 2018.
- Bitcoin, ether, and litecoin are all on the NYDFS' Greenlist, as are stablecoins like Gemini dollar and Paxos.
- Notably absent is Binance Coin (BNB), the exchange's native token. The spokesperson declined to comment on whether Binance was trying to get BNB green listed.
- Binance U.S., the exchange's local trading platform, is still not available in New York.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.