One of Binance’s payment partners in Europe, Clear Junction, has suspended facilitating payments to the crypto exchange.
- The decision was taken in response to Financial Conduct Authority's decision that Binance is not permitted to undertake any regulated activity in the U.K., Clear Junction said in a statement on its website Monday.
- "We have decided to suspend both GBP and EUR payments and will no longer be facilitating deposits or withdrawals in favor of or on behalf of the crypto trading platform," Clear Junction said.
- Binance has been under fire in recent weeks, with the numerous regulators announcing the crypto exchange is not permitted to operate in their jurisdictions and certain banks blocking their customers from using their cards on the platform.
- The crypto exchange did not immediately respond to CoinDesk's request for comment.
