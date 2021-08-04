Binance will allow its users to make crypto payments on e-commerce platform Shopify and other networks thanks to a new partnership with Alchemy Pay.
- The exchange is to build a payment bridge with crypto-fiat gateway Alchemy Pay allowing Binance Pay users to send and receive payments in over 40 supported cryptocurrencies, the companies announced Tuesday.
- Alchemy Pay provides a crypto-fiat payment gateway and operates in 18 countries with the goal of driving crypto adoption in merchant networks and financial institutions.
- Merchants on Alchemy's network include e-commerce giant Shopify, which provides online merchant services for 1.75 million retailers worldwide, as well as QFPay, Hong Kong's Pricerite, Singapore's Ce La Vi, Canadian footwear brand Aldo and multinational Arcadier SaaS.
- Binance Pay added features for merchants to accept crypto payments in March, having launched the month before for peer-to-peer payments only.
