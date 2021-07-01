WazirX – Binance’s Indian crypto exchange – has tapped blockchain analytics provider TRM Labs to enhance its anti-fraud and anti-money laundering measures.
- TRM Labs offers tools for wallet screening, transaction monitoring and investigations, according to an emailed statement Thursday.
- Its monitoring capability extends to the Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Dogecoin, Cardano and Polygon networks among others.
- WazirX regards the partnership as a reinforcement of its commitment to detecting and preventing illicit activity in the face of uncertainty in India about regulation of crypto assets in the future.
- The exchange, which was acquired by Binance in 2019, says it's India's largest crypto exchange, with more than 6.5 million users and a monthly trading volume of $6.2 billion.
Disclosure
