Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has been ordered by the London High Court to trace the perpetrators of a $2.6 million hack.
- Fetch.ai, an artificial intelligence company, had its request for Binance to identify and freeze the accounts of hackers granted, Reuters reported Friday.
- Fetch.ai says that in June hackers stole the assets from its Binance account before selling them at a fraction of their value less than an hour later.
- The case represents a legal challenge to Binance's business structure and operations, which have recently met with intense regulatory scrutiny in jurisdictions around the world.
- "We need to dispel the myth that cryptoassets are anonymous," said Syedur Rahman, a partner at Fetch.ai's legal representatives Rahman Ravelli, according to Reuters. "The reality is that with the right rules and applications they can be tracked, traced and recovered."
- Binance confirmed that it is helping Fetch.ai with the recovery of these funds.
Disclosure
