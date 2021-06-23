Binance’s non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace is set to launch Thursday with an auction featuring works by Andy Warhol and Salvador Dali.
- Trading in the marketplace will commence at 10 a.m. local time in Singapore (02:00 UTC, or 10 p.m. ET Wednesday), Binance said.
- The "Genesis" auction will be the marketplace's first premium event – auctions for high-end work by select artists – and will feature Warhol's "Three Self Portraits" and a digitized NFT of Dali's "Divine Comedy: rebeget."
- The Dali work has been redesigned to feature the bitcoin symbol, Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao's signature and the Binance logo, visible only by zooming in.
- The auction will start with the launch of the marketplace and last for five days.
- The marketplace was announced in April and will run mainly on the Binance Smart Chain with the Ethereum network supported as well, allowing users to view Ethereum NFTs in their Binance wallets.
