Binance, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has led a $2 million funding round for crypto exchange aggregator OpenOcean.
- Other participating investors included Multicoin Capital, LD Capital, CMS, Kenetic and Altonomy, OpenOcean said Tuesday.
- The investment will be used to grow OpenOcean’s aggregation ecosystem of centralized and decentralized exchanges.
- It further plans to add derivatives, combined margin products, yield products, lending, insurance and wealth management services via its different international versions.
- OpenOcean aims to provide users with the best crypto asset prices by facilitating trading across multiple exchanges.
- Currently, the platform supports trading on Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, TRON, and Ontology, with Solana, Polkadot, and Layer 2 solutions coming soon, the firm said.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.