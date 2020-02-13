A former Uber staffer has joined Binance to help the crypto exchange expand into new markets.

Matt Shroder was announced as Binance's "VP of Global Expansion Operations" on Thursday. He was previously Uber's "Global Head of Product Operations."

Shroder's new role will include helping the exchange scale its operations and services, especially in emerging markets.

Speaking to CoinDesk, Shroder said he would build on Binance's market-leading position by helping the exchange "develop more at a local level and differentiate products to further meet the needs of the diverse consumer base."

Binance has used fiat currency onramps to expand into new markets before. As part of its charm offensive in Russia, where the exchange wants to establish a developer office, Binance added support for the ruble on its peer-to-peer facility, giving Russian citizens feeless trading with selected cryptocurrencies.

“[Shroder] is able to anticipate local challenges on the ground and how [Binance] can better serve people at a local level across the globe," said Binance co-founder Yi He. Schroder's experience in product strategy and operations would allow the exchange to "continue to improve and innovate," He added.

Shroder served in multiple roles at Uber after joining the ridesharing giant in 2013. According to his LinkedIn profile, he left Uber in December 2019.

Shroder told CoinDesk there are parallels between Binance and Uber: both are global companies that face most of their competition from smaller, local providers. There is also a similar dynamic in how both companies must tailor their offerings to suit regulatory requirements on a country-by-country basis.

"My time at Uber gave me experience in building products and teams that take advantage of the efficiency you gain by being larger, However, you need to know when it’s important to have a local presence in order to stay familiar with consumer and market needs," Shroder said.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao agreed, adding: “Matt has tackled many similar challenges at Uber – a company that was leading an entirely new industry, the sharing economy – which we feel resembles our industry today."