Crypto exchange Binance has continued its shift to a proactive compliance standpoint by extending restrictions on derivatives trading to users in Australia.
- Effectively immediately, Australian users will not be able to open new accounts for options, margin products and leveraged tokens, Binance announced Thursday.
- The announcement extends existing restrictions effective Aug. 7 that prevented users from opening new futures accounts.
- The move is the latest by Binance to address regulatory and compliance concerns proactively, in response to intense scrutiny from regulators around the world that the exchange has been subjected to in recent months.
