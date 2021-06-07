Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, extended its dominance of the industry during a record trading frenzy in May.

The exchange handled some $1.5 trillion of spot trades in May, a 63% increase from April, according to a report by CryptoCompare. That compares with an average increase of 39% for the 15 largest top-tier crypto exchanges. Huobi, the closest competitor, saw its spot volume slip by 6% to $271 billion.

The bitcoin price fell some 35% in May, the biggest monthly drop since November 2018, and the correction prompted a flurry of activity as investors rushed to reposition.

Source: CryptoCompare

Binance also extended its lead in the market for crypto derivatives in May, with a monthly trading volume of $2.46 trillion, up 49% from April levels.

No. 2 exchange OKEx saw a 51% increase to $999 billion, followed by Bybit’s $574 billion, up 24%, and Huobi’s $536 billion, up 18.3%.