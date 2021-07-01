Binance said it is using crypto intelligence firm CipherTrace’s “Traveler” product to help it comply with global “travel rule” regulations.
- Traveler will help Binance detect bad actors on the exchange's platform, an announcement Thursday said.
- CipherTrace released the tool in March to help tackle hacks and fraud by scanning addresses associated with incoming crypto transactions.
- The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network and Financial Action Task Force's "travel rule" regulations require virtual asset service providers to exchange identifying information when conducting transactions.
- Binance's relationship with CipherTrace is well established; in May, it tapped the company's transaction tracking software to detect hacks and exploits of decentralized finance (DeFi) applications on Binance Smart Chain.
- The latest announcement comes as Binance faces a cluster of regulatory challenges from financial watchdogs in different markets, including Japan, the U.K. and Canada.
