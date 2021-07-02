The Cayman Islands’ financial regulator has joined a list of watchdogs globally that are scrutinizing Binance and its business dealings.

“Binance Group and Binance Holdings Limited are not registered, licensed, regulated or otherwise authorized by the Authority to operate a cryptocurrency exchange from or within the Cayman Islands,” the islands’ Monetary Authority said in a press statement Friday.

It’s the latest in a string of developments from regulators against the crypto business following reports Singapore’s financial regulator would “follow up” on developments from other watchdogs including in the U.K. and Japan.

The authority said Binance Holdings Ltd. and Binance Group were not subject to any regulatory oversight by itself and as such it was currently investigating whether any of Binance’s businesses fell within its jurisdiction.