Ricardo Da Ros, director of Binance Brazil, announced his resignation Wednesday after six months at the company.

In a LinkedIn post, he stated that “there was a misalignment of expectations about my role and I made the decision according to my personal values.”

The executive also said he hopes “that Binance becomes an example for the global crypto-asset market.”

“I just wish them luck in their next steps so that the company can follow a positive path in the Brazilian market,” he added.

Before joining Binance in January Da Ros had launched, in 2019, the Brazilian operations of the Argentine crypto exchange Ripio, according to his LinkedIn profile.