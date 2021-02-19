The native token of one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges is astral planing above new heights.
Binance Coin (BNB) is having its time in the sun, up 50% and trading at around $271, thanks to increased interest in decentralized exchanges and a relatively new decentralized finance (DeFi) project known as PancakeSwap.
The DeFi project has flipped its doppelganger Uniswap, as Binance’s CEO Changpeng Zhao noted on Twitter a short time ago.
The token has also overtaken stablecoin tether to stand at number three in terms of market value, according to data from Messari.
