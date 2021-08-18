Binance took another step in its efforts to assuage heightened regulatory scrutiny by naming a former U.S. Treasury enforcement investigator as its global money laundering reporting officer. In an interview with Bloomberg, CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao indicated that more senior hires are to follow.
- Greg Monahan joins the crypto exchange with 30 years' experience in government service, most of which he spent as a U.S. Treasury criminal investigator, Binance announced Wednesday.
- In that role, he was responsible for tax, money laundering and other financial crime, leading investigations involving cybercriminals, nation-state actors and terrorist organizations.
- The appointment comes as Binance is attempting to be more proactive in its regulatory compliance, amid fairly intense scrutiny from regulators globally in recent months.
- Monahan replaces Karen Leong, who has held the position since 2018 and becomes director of compliance.
- Last month, CEO CZ said Binance is seeking someone with a strong regulatory background as his replacement.
- CZ said in an interview with Bloomberg yesterday that hiring "very senior people" with regulatory and compliance experience who build teams in this area was Binance's No. 1 priority.
- Binance also said yesterday that it had approached former head of the Abu Dhabi Global Market Richard Teng to take charge of its business in Asia.
