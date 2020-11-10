The billionaire investor made his pro-bitcoin comments on an appearance on CNBC.

For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.

Today on the Brief: 

  • Was Monday’s stock rally overdone? 
  • Lebanon to launch digital currency
  • 3 reasons BTC has rallied 60%+ in two months

Our main discussion: Stan Druckenmiller, Bitcoin Bull. 

A few months ago, Stan Druckenmiller told CNBC that he could imagine inflation of 5%–10%. Yesterday, he returned to the network to discuss why bitcoin had captured his attention as a potential hedge.

See also: Billionaire Hedge Fund Investor Druckenmiller Says He Owns Bitcoin in CNBC Interview

