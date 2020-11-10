The billionaire investor made his pro-bitcoin comments on an appearance on CNBC.

Today on the Brief:

Was Monday’s stock rally overdone?

Lebanon to launch digital currency

3 reasons BTC has rallied 60%+ in two months

Our main discussion: Stan Druckenmiller, Bitcoin Bull.

A few months ago, Stan Druckenmiller told CNBC that he could imagine inflation of 5%–10%. Yesterday, he returned to the network to discuss why bitcoin had captured his attention as a potential hedge.