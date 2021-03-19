British hedge fund manager Alan Howard is the fourth-largest shareholder in digital asset manager CoinShares.
- According to the CoinShares investor relations site, a company owned by Howard, AH (St Helier) Ltd, owns 5,484,580 shares, 8.24% issued share capital.
- On March. 11 CoinShares went public and listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market, an alternative stock exchange for small and medium-sized growth companies in Europe, and shares started trading.
- Prior to the listing, Howard was a hidden investor but now that CoinShares has gone public its prospectus reveals more information about the shareholders.
- CoinShares Executive Chairman Daniel Masters holds 15,035,459 shares, 22.59% of the company; Mognetti Partners Ltd holds 11,824,359, or 17.77%; and CoinShares co-founder Russell Newton holds 8,308,195, or 12.48%, followed by Howard.
- Howard has been actively investing in the digital assets space. On March 9, the digital asset custodian Komainu closed a $25 million Series A fundraise led by the hedge fund manager.
- CoinDesk has reached out to CoinShares seeking more information but did not receive a response by press time.
Disclosure
