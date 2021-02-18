Bill Gates has said he has a “neutral view” on bitcoin, but does recognize the importance of bringing down the costs of moving money.
- In an interview with CNBC Thursday, Gates said, "I don't own bitcoin. I'm not short bitcoin."
- The Microsoft co-founder said that digitizing money and bringing down transaction costs is "something the Gates Foundation does in developing countries."
- The Foundation takes a focus on reversing charges and adding greater transparency, rather than protecting anonymity, he added.
- Gates further pointed to the volatility of bitcoin driven by "mania" and the difficulty of predicting how prices will progress.
- He previously said in May 2018 that he would short bitcoin "if there was an easy way to do it" and that he had been given a bitcoin as a birthday present but sold it shortly after.
- Crypto enthusiasts were less than happy during a 2018 Reddit AMA when Gates claimed the anonymity of cryptocurrency had "caused deaths in a fairly direct way".
