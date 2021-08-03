The 20 largest decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) hold $6 billion worth of digital assets, according to the latest DeFi report from ConsenSys, an Ethereum software company.

The biggest DAOs include decentralized finance (DeFi) projects such as Compound, Uniswap, Bankless and public-funding entities such as Gitcoin.

The ConsenSys DeFi report highlights that DAOs have flourished in the second quarter and now represent a new type of coordination when it comes to dealing with financial decisions for fundraising or deploying capital.

Decentralized exchanges (DEXs) are tackling the issue of being able to access crypto assets from anywhere in the world as long as users have an internet connection and an active wallet like MetaMask, a wholly owned product of ConsenSys. The wallet reached 7.3 million users in the three months through June.

MetaMask allows users to access the Ethereum blockchain and functions much like a bitcoin wallet while enabling users to sign in to decentralized applications and use them through a regular browser.

“What makes DeFi so alluring is that anyone with an idea can coordinate, pool funds, and even create tokens that represent your share within the organization,” the report said.

As of July 1, 2021, there were a total of 161 million unique Ethereum addresses, a 10% increase from the end of the first quarter, when the rate of growth was 12%, according to the report.