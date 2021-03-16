Tesla’s Elon Musk is auctioning off a non-fungible token (NFT)-based “artwork,” with bids now over the million-dollar mark.

Tweeted late on Monday the NFT features a gold trophy decorated with “diamond hands,” Shiba Inu dogs (presumably referencing dogecoin), a moon and the crypto term “HODL,” all tastefully spinning and gleaming to some house music.

In typical joking style, Musk – who officially became “Technoking of Tesla” on Monday – announced the news, saying, “I’m selling this song about NFTs as an NFT.”

Bids for the tweet on the Valuables (by Cent) marketplace have been rolling in and, at the time of publication, the highest bid comes from @sinaEstavi at $1.12 million.

NFTs are the latest white-hot sector in the digital asset space, with celebrities lining up to launch art or music cryptographically linked to the digital tokens. On Thursday, an NFT artwork by crypto artist Beeple was sold for a record $69.3 million by major auction house Christie’s.