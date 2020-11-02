In a chaotic year of dueling recriminations and very different visions of the future, the real question of this U.S. presidential election is: Who is better for bitcoin?

Today on the Brief:

  • The digital euro is closer than ever
  • Checking in on European COVID-19 lockdowns
  • Economic events this week that aren’t the election

Our main discussion: Which U.S. election outcome is better for bitcoin? 

After a surprisingly close Twitter poll with more than 1,600 respondents answering the question “Is Trump or Biden better for bitcoin?”, NLW breaks down the most common themes, including:

  • The Senate matters more 
  • Anti-encryption history 
  • And of course… Honey Badger Don’t Care 

