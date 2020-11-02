In a chaotic year of dueling recriminations and very different visions of the future, the real question of this U.S. presidential election is: Who is better for bitcoin?

This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com and Nexo.io.

Today on the Brief:

The digital euro is closer than ever

Checking in on European COVID-19 lockdowns

Economic events this week that aren’t the election

Our main discussion: Which U.S. election outcome is better for bitcoin?

After a surprisingly close Twitter poll with more than 1,600 respondents answering the question “Is Trump or Biden better for bitcoin?”, NLW breaks down the most common themes, including: