Tim Berners-Lee, the British computer scientist and inventor of the World Wide Web, put some source code up for auction as a non-fungible token (NFT).

Someone bought it for $5.4 million.

Sotheby’s announced Wednesday that the NFT attracted a total of 51 bids. A Sotheby’s spokesperson told CoinDesk the buyer is anonymous. “At this time we can’t confirm if they will pay in fiat or crypto,” they said.

Proceeds from the sale will go toward charitable initiatives supported by the Berners-Lee family, Sotheby’s said.