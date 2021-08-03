Blockchain engineering firm Certus One has been acquired by Chicago-based quantitative trading company Jump Trading for an undisclosed amount, the companies said Tuesday.
- Following the acquisition, Hendrik Hofstadt, Certus One’s CEO and co-founder, was appointed director of special projects as part of Jump Trading Group’s digital assets group.
- The Certus One staff will join Jump Trading’s staff of 900 employees made up of engineers, quants and traders.
- Berlin-based Certus One provides infrastructure for proof-of-stakes blockchains. It was a core developer of Wormhole, a product that allows users to move ETH and SOL tokens between blockchains.
- In June, Oxygen, a decentralized finance brokerage built on the Solana blockchain, added Jump Trading as a strategic partner.
