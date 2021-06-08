Berkshire Hathaway, led by renowned investor and bitcoin critic Warren Buffett, has made a $500 million investment in Brazilian digital bank Nubank.

  • In an announcement Tuesday, Nubank said the Berkshire Hathaway investment is an extension of the G Series funding carried out in January. Series G is the eighth fundraising event for a startup.
  • Nubank said in terms of its number of customers it has recently reached 40 million and, in the first five months of the year, it has grown at a pace of more than 45,000 new customers per day.
  • The digital bank has been recognized as an influential company in Latin America by TIME and one of the most innovative by CNBC.

Read more: Bitcoin’s Success Is ‘Disgusting’: Berkshire’s Charlie Munger

Read more about...

BrazilWarren BuffettBerkshire HathawayNubank
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.