Berkshire Hathaway, led by renowned investor and bitcoin critic Warren Buffett, has made a $500 million investment in Brazilian digital bank Nubank.
- In an announcement Tuesday, Nubank said the Berkshire Hathaway investment is an extension of the G Series funding carried out in January. Series G is the eighth fundraising event for a startup.
- Nubank said in terms of its number of customers it has recently reached 40 million and, in the first five months of the year, it has grown at a pace of more than 45,000 new customers per day.
- The digital bank has been recognized as an influential company in Latin America by TIME and one of the most innovative by CNBC.
