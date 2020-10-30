Bequant is adding New York-based Solidus Labs’ surveillance tools to its digital asset services business.

Solidus Labs serves several crypto exchanges, including New York-based BlockQuake and Hong Kong-based AAX. Bequant will be one of its first prime broker clients. The London-based Bequant has been rapidly adding features to its service as other firms enter the market to capture new institutional investors buying digital assets.

Bequant is integrating both transaction surveillance and market surveillance for the exchange and prime brokerage sides of its business. The partnership will help Bequant pursue its license in Malta, said COO Sergiu Frasineanu.

“This type of risk monitoring is critical for any exchange trying to be regulated,” Frasineanu said.