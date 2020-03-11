Market theorist and founder of Epsilon Theory Ben Hunt joins NLW for a conversation about the market and narratives in the age of coronavirus.

The week of Feb. 12, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was reaching new all-time highs. Meanwhile, China’s quarantine of the 11 million people in Wuhan was three weeks old and expanding to other parts of the country.

While the global equities markets have finally started to catch up to the fear of a global pandemic, the coronavirus has been a profound case study in the power of narratives to shape behavior. Even now, those seeking to contain the spread in the U.S. are fighting against narratives from leadership that range from “it’s just the flu” to “it’s a hoax from the media.”

On today’s episode of The Breakdown, NLW speaks with Epsilon Theory co-founder and market theorist Ben Hunt, who makes it his business to understand how narratives are shaped by the world around us.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, Ben has been a clarion voice in the chaos. This episode is no exception.