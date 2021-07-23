ChainMaker, an enterprise blockchain developed with support from the Beijing city government, said it is preparing to be interoperable with the distributed file storage protocol InterPlanetary File System.
- ChainMaker wrote a blog post detailing how the blockchain will be able connect to IPFS on its WeChat account today.
- IPFS is a decentralized peer-to-peer network for storing data. ChainMaker is "controllable" blockchain software and hardware developed under the auspices of the Beijing city government.
- ChainMaker is poised to become Beijing's government blockchain, uniting data currently siloed across ministries and government departments. A 27-member group that includes state-owned enterprises, banks and universities has pledged to integrate the blockchain across their operations.
- The developers also signed an agreement with the People's Bank of China to integrate the digital yuan across ChainMaker in preparation for a trial program at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
- The 27-member consortium is supervised by the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the central bank’s Digital Currency Research Institute, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the national tax and market watchdog and a State Council commission.
- ChainMaker, or Chang'An Chain as it's known in Chinese, was developed by the Beijing-based research institute Beijing Academy of Blockchain and Edge Computing, and released on Jan. 27.
- Enterprise blockchain in China is increasingly receiving government support after it was included in China's 2021-2025 Five-Year Plan, while crypto mining is facing a crackdown.
